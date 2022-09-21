Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Has $12.76 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

