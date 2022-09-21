Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 427,929 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,929 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 3.7% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.