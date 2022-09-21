ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $524,281.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00522599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00896585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZeroSwap is https://reddit.com/r/ZeroSwapLabs. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

