Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance

Shares of ZHUZY stock opened at 25.65 on Wednesday.

About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sale of railway transportation equipment products, and provision of relevant services primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company's products include traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

