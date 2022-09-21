Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 3.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $154.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,234. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.