ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $177,521.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 245,831,702 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
