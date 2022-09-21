ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $177,521.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $177,521.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 245,831,702 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZooKeeper is https://reddit.com/r/ZooEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

