Zoracles Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,212.00 (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Zoracles has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for $53.92 or 0.00291281 BTC on major exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $294,554.18 and approximately $15,212.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00522599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00896585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ genesis date was November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Zoracles

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

