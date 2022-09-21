ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

