Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zymergen to $2.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymergen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zymergen by 52.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Zymergen in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

