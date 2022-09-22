11,094 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SOFI stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

