14,070 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

