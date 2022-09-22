1847 Holdings LLC Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1313 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 21.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

1847 Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of EFSH opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. 1847 has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1847

In other 1847 news, Director Paul Froning purchased 9,000 shares of 1847 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,121.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $58,360 over the last ninety days.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

Further Reading

