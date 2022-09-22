18,718 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 520,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 377,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

