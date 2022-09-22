2,000,000 Shares in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA) Acquired by Capricorn Investment Group LLC

Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,000. SDCL EDGE Acquisition comprises approximately 2.3% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capricorn Investment Group LLC owned about 8.00% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,607,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SDCL EDGE Acquisition alerts:

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Stock Performance

SEDA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

About SDCL EDGE Acquisition

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL EDGE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.