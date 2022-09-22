2key.network Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (2KEY)

2key.network (2KEY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, 2key.network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $127,315.31 and $7.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
2key.network Profile
2key.network was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key. The official website for 2key.network is www.2key.network.
Buying and Selling 2key.network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
