30,266 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 2.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $86.07. 2,399,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,324. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

