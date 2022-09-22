3,329 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

