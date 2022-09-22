4ART Coin (4ART) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

4ART Coin (4ART) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One 4ART Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 4ART Coin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. 4ART Coin has a market cap of $9.46 million and $11,118.00 worth of 4ART Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00133156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00869364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

4ART Coin Profile

4ART Coin was first traded on June 12th, 2020. 4ART Coin’s total supply is 3,508,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,594,340 coins. The official website for 4ART Coin is www.4art-technologies.com. 4ART Coin’s official Twitter account is @4ARTechnologies and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4ART Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The 4ARTapp is a toolbox to digitize all relevant tasks related to art handling and network all players with each other. All market participants benefit from greater transparency, security, process-efficiency, and a significant reduction in costs."

