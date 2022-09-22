674 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

