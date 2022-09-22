722,711 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 722,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,228,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17.

