753,147 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Bought by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 753,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,546,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.80% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8,688.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 130,506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.