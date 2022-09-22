7,723 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Analog Devices by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 72,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.91. 8,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day moving average of $158.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

