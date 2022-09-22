923 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,654. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

