A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

AMRK stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

