Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $770.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.