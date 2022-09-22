Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ASO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,264. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

