Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $265.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.01. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Accenture by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

