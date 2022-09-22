Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 5.0% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $262.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average of $300.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

