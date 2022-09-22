Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 35,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
