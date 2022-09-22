ACryptoSI (ACSI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,151.00

ACryptoSI (ACSI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ACryptoSI has a market capitalization of $417,178.70 and approximately $44,151.00 worth of ACryptoSI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACryptoSI has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One ACryptoSI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001463 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ACryptoSI Coin Profile
ACryptoSI’s official Twitter account is @acryptosx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ACryptoSI is https://reddit.com/r/ACryptoS.
