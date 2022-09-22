AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $28.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,174,182. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

