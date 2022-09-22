ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
NYSE:ADCT opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $389.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 92,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
