Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,130. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.22 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.69.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

