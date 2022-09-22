Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 6,744 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 16,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 126.6% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,497,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 701,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

