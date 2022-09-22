Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.57. 181,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,138. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

