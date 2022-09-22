Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.21. The company had a trading volume of 141,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,751. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.