Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2,174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

