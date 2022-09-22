Adviser Investments LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 1,014,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,576,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.