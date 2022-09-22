Adviser Investments LLC Sells 63,406 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,406 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.52. 288,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,290. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

