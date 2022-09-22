Adviser Investments LLC Sells 9,232 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $422.19. 24,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.31 and its 200-day moving average is $431.56. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

