Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.93. 13,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

