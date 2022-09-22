Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VYM traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,550. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29.

