Affiance Financial LLC Buys 73,209 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,209 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,378 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.44. 118,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,080. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

