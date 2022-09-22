Affiance Financial LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 0.7% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.11. 316,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,633. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

