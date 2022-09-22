Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,536,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,601,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,761. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.32.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

