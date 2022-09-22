Affiance Financial LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,445. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

