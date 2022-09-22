Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Down to $29.80

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $29.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. State Street Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

