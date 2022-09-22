Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of AIRI stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.75. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

About Air Industries Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.