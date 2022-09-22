Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys 3,240 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GVI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.35. 104,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.